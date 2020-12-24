Former British PMs welcome the conclusion of Brexit process they did not conclude

Theresa May and David Cameron (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 16:33
Mike Bedigan, PA

Two former British prime ministers have welcomed the conclusion of the Brexit negotiations, a process that saw an end to both of their premierships.

David Cameron and Theresa May congratulated the negotiating teams on helping to end the year with some “positive news”.

Mr Cameron, who called the referendum on leaving the European Union, tweeted: “It’s good to end a difficult year with some positive news.

“Trade deal is very welcome – and a vital step in building a new relationship with the EU as friends, neighbours and partners.

“Many congratulations to the UK negotiating team.”

Mrs May added: “Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal – one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing.

“Looking forward to seeing the detail in the coming days.”

Mr Cameron resigned on June 24 2016, after the result of the referendum was announced and Mrs May resigned on May 24, 2019.

Mrs May said in her resignation speech that it had been “a matter of deep regret” that she had not been able to conclude the process whilst in office.

Current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “good deal for the whole of Europe”.

“The deal is done,” he said, shortly following the announcement, accompanied by a picture of him giving the double thumbs up.

'Parting is such sweet sorrow': UK and EU reach 'balanced' post-Brexit trade deal

