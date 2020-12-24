Police in Italy enforce restrictions on Christmas gatherings of families

Police in Italy enforce restrictions on Christmas gatherings of families
Italian carabinieri officers check vehicles in front of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (Cecilia Fabiano/AP)
Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 13:14
Associated Press Reporter

Police in Italy are out in force to implement new Covid-19 travel restrictions aimed at preventing far-flung families from gathering for Christmas as public health officials appeal for common sense to protect the elderly from infection.

Italy went into a modified nationwide lockdown for the Christmas and New Year period.

Restrictions on personal movement and commercial activity mirror those during the 10 weeks of hard lockdown Italy imposed from March to May when the country became the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe.

Italy is on track Thursday to pass the two million mark in confirmed infections since the first domestic case was registered on February 20-21.

Italian carabinieri officers check vehicles near the Colosseum in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

On Wednesday, the country crossed another psychological threshold when its confirmed death toll passed 70,000, the highest in Europe.

Of particular concern is the traditional Christmas Eve dinner, usually a multi-course, multi-generational affair that is a staple of Italian family life over the holidays.

Italians on Thursday lined up at bakeries, fish markets and grocery stores for last-minute shopping to prepare their “cenone” (feast), even as government officials appealed to families to limit gatherings to no more than two people outside the main family unit.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Dec 22, 2020 Thousands of lorry drivers expected to spend Christmas stranded in Kent
Virus Outbreak France Emmanuel Macron no longer has Covid-19 symptoms after week in isolation
Pakistan Daniel Pearl Court orders release of British-born man charged with murder of Daniel Pearl
coronavirusitalypa-sourceplace: international
Palestinians Christmas

Bethlehem prepares for scaled-down Christmas amid coronavirus restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

  • 22
  • 30
  • 33
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices