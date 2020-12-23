Elon Musk says Apple passed on potential deal to acquire Tesla

Elon Musk says Apple passed on potential deal to acquire Tesla
Elon Musk said he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP)
Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 04:15
Associated Press Reporter

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but Tim Cook rejected a request for a meeting.

Mr Musk said he contacted Mr Cook “to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for one-tenth of our current value). He refused to take the meeting”.

Tesla’s market value is 616 billion dollars (£460 billion), as of the close of trading on Tuesday.

Mr Musk said he sought out the meeting with the Apple chief executive “during the darkest days of the Model 3 program”, a reference to Tesla’s first electric car designed for the mass market.

As recently as 2018, Tesla was struggling to meet its vehicle production goals and turn a profit.

Tesla’s fortunes have changed since then and the car manufacturer is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles.

Its shares have soared 665% this year alone, making it the world’s most valuable automaker and among the top 10 biggest US companies in the S&P 500 index, which Tesla entered on Monday.

Mr Musk’s tweet followed published reports suggesting Apple is working on developing its own electric cars, but Apple declined to comment.

More in this section

Trump President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill
First Minister's Questions Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid rules
Israel Netanyahu Israel set for fresh elections as government collapses
tesladigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Trump Army Navy Football

Two men convicted in Russia probe among 15 pardoned by Donald Trump

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 19, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 16
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices