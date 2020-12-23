President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill
Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 01:41
Kevin Freking, Associated Press

President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900 billion dollar (£670 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed by Congress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans.

Mr Trump complained in a video on Twitter that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to American citizens.

The bill provides for a 600 dollar (£450) payment to most Americans, but the president said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low 600 dollars to 2,000 dollars (£1,500), or 4,000 dollars (£3,000) for a couple.

“I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

