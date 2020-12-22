Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid rules

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake.

A photograph published in the Scottish Sun showed the First Minister chatting to three women in a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.

Under Scottish Government coronavirus rules, customers in hospitality venues must wear a face-covering except when seated and must wear one when moving around.

Ms Sturgeon was attending a funeral wake for a Scottish Government civil servant.

She said: “Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry.

“I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses.

“I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself, and I’m sorry.”