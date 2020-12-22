Israel set for fresh elections as government collapses

Israel set for fresh elections as government collapses
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Yonatan Sindel/Pool Photo via AP)
Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 22:37
Josef Federman, Associated Press

The Israeli Knesset spokesman’s office has confirmed that the country is heading to its fourth elections in two years.

A deadline for parliament to pass a new budget passed at midnight, forcing the Knesset to dissolve and automatically triggering new elections on March 23.

The failure to reach a budget brings about the collapse of Israel’s current government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, formed their coalition in May to take on the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

But their partnership has been plagued by mistrust and infighting.

Opinion polls indicate that if elections were held today, Mr Netanyahu would face a tough threat from a trio of disgruntled former allies who share his hardline ideology, but object to his personal style of governing.

