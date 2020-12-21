Wales seeking ‘urgent talks’ over UK travel ban with Ireland

It came as France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.
Wales seeking ‘urgent talks’ over UK travel ban with Ireland

Irish Ferries has banned all travel except for essential travel and freight for 48 hours. Picture: Chris Bacon/PA

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 13:59
Adam Hale, PA Wales Correspondent

The Welsh Government has requested “urgent” talks with the UK Government after ferry passengers in Wales were banned from entering Ireland.

It came as France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

Ireland is allowing freight and essential travel from ports in North Wales and West Wales, but has said other visitors will not be granted entry.

On Monday, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said Cardiff Bay would be “monitoring the situation”, having requested talks with Westminster.

He said on Twitter: “We’re monitoring the situation at our ports closely. I have requested urgent talks with UK Government to discuss the situation further, particularly implications for Welsh ports.

“Our priority is to protect the interest of people and businesses in Wales.”

Per the government’s 48-hour ban, Irish Ferries, which has routes between Holyhead and Dublin, as well as Pembroke Dock and Rosslare, has banned all travel except for essential travel and freight, while Stena Line has done the same for its route between Holyhead and Dublin, as well as Fishguard to Rosslare.

Bukola Sokunbi-Walton, from Galway, told BBC Radio Wales the ban means she is now stranded at Holyhead in Anglesey, having travelled from London to spend Christmas with her children at home.

She said: “I just expected to get on the ferry as usual and go home because I have three children waiting for me, but it’s very upsetting and disappointing that I can’t do that right now.

“They (the Government of Ireland) should have given us ample time to prepare for that, at least given us information so that we would know what to do.”

Read More

'I can't see the issue': Car enthusiast unfazed by public reaction to Cork city meet

More in this section

Volcano Eruption Hawaii Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
EU regulator gives conditional approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine EU regulator gives conditional approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Bodies found in lorry container Irishman in Essex people-smuggling ring guilty of manslaughter of 39 migrants
coronaviruswalesportspa-sourceplace: republic of irelandplace: ukplace: wales
Lee Statue-US Capitol

Virginia’s Robert E Lee statue removed from US Capitol

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 19, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 16
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices