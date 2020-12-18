Emmanuel Macron at presidential retreat in Versailles with fever

French President Emmanuel Macron has a fever, cough and fatigue as he suffers from coronavirus in Versailles, officials have said.

They would not provide details of his treatment but said he is staying at the presidential residence of La Lanterne in the former royal city.

While Mr Macron routinely wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, he hosted or took part in multiple group meals in the days before testing positive on Thursday.

Critics say that is a bad example for compatriots advised to keep their gatherings to six people.

La Lanterne in Versailles, the presidential retreat where Emmanuel Macron is staying (Christophe Ena/AP)

His positive test comes amid a rise in infections and warnings of more as French families prepare to get together for Christmas and New Year festivities.

France reported another 18,254 new infections on Thursday and its death toll is now just under 60,000.

The Pasteur Institute released a study on Friday suggesting meal times at home and in public are a major source of contamination.

Pasteur epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet said on France-Inter radio Friday that during the holidays “we can see each other, simply not be too numerous and at critical moments at meals, not too many people at the same table”.

Mr Macron’s aides have scrambled to contact all the people he has been near in recent days.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran suggested the president might have been infected at an EU summit in Brussels last week but Mr Macron had multiple meetings in Paris as well.

He took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared” on Thursday morning and will self-isolate for seven days, in line with national health authorities’ recommendations, the presidency said in a brief statement.

The 42-year-old president “will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement added.

Mr Macron went ahead with a planned speech via a video conference call on Thursday.