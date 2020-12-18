Man charged with attempted murder after car driven into crowd at carnival

A German man has been charged with 91 counts of attempted murder for allegedly driving his car into a crowd at a carnival parade earlier this year.

The 30-year-old, whose name has not been released in line with German privacy laws, also faces 90 counts of causing bodily harm and other lesser crimes in the town of Volkmarsen in central Germany.

He is accused of driving his car at more than 30mph through a crowd of people watching the town’s traditional Rose Monday procession in an attempt to kill them on February 24.

No-one died but 90 people were injured, including 20 who needed hospital treatment.

The man is accused of planning the attack in advance and having installed a dashboard camera in order to record it.

Prosecutors said the suspect was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

The man, who was arrested at the scene, has refused to make any statement to investigators, prosecutors said.