'Substantial progress' in Brexit talks but big differences remain, says Ursula Von der Leyen

The UK and European Union have made “substantial progress” in reaching a post-Brexit trade deal – but “big differences remain”, Brussels’ top official has said.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement following a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that bridging the outstanding issues will be “very challenging”.
With @BorisJohnson we took stock of the EU-UK negotiations.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 17, 2020
We welcomed substantial progress on many issues. Yet big differences remain to be bridged, in particular on fisheries. Bridging them will be very challenging.
Negotiations between the UK and EU will continue on Friday, she confirmed, but time is running out to reach a deal with just a fortnight until the end of the transition period.
The UK Prime Minister and Mrs von der Leyen spoke at 7pm UK time, with the call expected to be a stocktake rather than a potential breakthrough moment.