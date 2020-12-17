'Substantial progress' in Brexit talks but big differences remain, says Ursula Von der Leyen

The UK and European Union have made “substantial progress” in reaching a post-Brexit trade deal – but “big differences remain”, Brussels’ top official has said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement following a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that bridging the outstanding issues will be “very challenging”.

With @BorisJohnson we took stock of the EU-UK negotiations.



We welcomed substantial progress on many issues. Yet big differences remain to be bridged, in particular on fisheries. Bridging them will be very challenging.



Negotiations will continue tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ou5NUibZ3e — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 17, 2020

Negotiations between the UK and EU will continue on Friday, she confirmed, but time is running out to reach a deal with just a fortnight until the end of the transition period.

The UK Prime Minister and Mrs von der Leyen spoke at 7pm UK time, with the call expected to be a stocktake rather than a potential breakthrough moment.