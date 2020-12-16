Gunman’s fugitive widow convicted over 2015 Paris attacks

The fugitive widow of a gunman and a man described as his logistician have been convicted of terrorism charges in the trial of 14 people linked to the January 2015 attacks in Paris.

It ends the three-month trial of the 14 people linked to the three days of killings across Paris claimed jointly by so-called Islamic State and al Qaida.

The attacks were launched against the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

All three attackers died in police raids.

The widow, Hayat Boumeddiene, fled to Syria and is believed to still be alive.

The two men who spirited her out of France, who were also tried in absentia, are thought to be dead. Eleven others were present.