Gunman’s fugitive widow convicted over 2015 Paris attacks

Gunman’s fugitive widow convicted over 2015 Paris attacks
An injured person is taken to an ambulance after the shooting at Charlie Hebdo (Thibault Camus/AP)
Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 16:56
Lori Hinnant, Associated Press

The fugitive widow of a gunman and a man described as his logistician have been convicted of terrorism charges in the trial of 14 people linked to the January 2015 attacks in Paris.

It ends the three-month trial of the 14 people linked to the three days of killings across Paris claimed jointly by so-called Islamic State and al Qaida.

The attacks were launched against the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

All three attackers died in police raids.

The widow, Hayat Boumeddiene, fled to Syria and is believed to still be alive.

The two men who spirited her out of France, who were also tried in absentia, are thought to be dead. Eleven others were present.

More in this section

Trump Pompeo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quarantines after coronavirus exposure
Virus Outbreak Congress Republican leader seeks to unite party and avoid fight over US election results
Celtic v St Johnstone - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Rod Stewart’s Florida assault case ‘very close to resolution’, US court told
attackspa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 16, 2020

Smaller, shorter Christmas celebrations recommended for the UK by Johnson

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 12, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 18
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices