Germany enters harder lockdown to curb coronavirus cases

Germany has entered a harder lockdown, closing shops and schools in an effort to bring down stubbornly high new cases of coronavirus

Under the restrictions that will remain in place until January 10, schools will be closed or switch to home schooling; most non-food stores will be shut; and businesses like hairdressers that have so far been allowed to remain open will also close.

Takeaways from restaurants will still be permitted, but no eating or drinking can take place on site.

The square in front of the Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Germany has risen over the past two weeks from 21.23 new cases per 100,000 people on November 28 to 26 new cases per 100,000 people on December 12.

With the exception of Christmas, the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five, not including children under 14.

The sale of fireworks traditionally used to celebrate the new year will also be banned, as will public outdoor gatherings on New Year’s Eve.

Bavaria’s governor, Markus Soeder, said the ban on fireworks followed appeals from hospitals, which said they would not be able to treat the large number of serious injuries that result every years from mishandled explosives.

“We need to be careful that Germany doesn’t become the problem child of Europe,” he said.

A medical worker waits for customers at a corona quick test center that is located in an empty tequila bar in Frankfurt (AP/Michael Probst)

Germany has set new records in the number of confirmed cases and deaths in recent weeks. Overall it has had about 22,000 virus deaths, a toll that is one-third that of Italy and the UK.

Finance minister Olaf Scholz said the government would provide further financial support for businesses affected by the lockdown. German news agency dpa reported that the additional sums amounted to 11.2 billion euro (£10.1 billion).

Employers will be asked to let staff work from home, where possible, for the next month.

Religious services will be permitted, provided minimum distancing rules are in place and masks are worn, although singing will be banned.

Staff in nursing homes will be required to take Covid-19 tests several times a week and visitors to the homes will have to provide a negative test result before being able to see relatives.

A man waits for a subway train in Munich on the morning Germany went into a stricter lockdown (AP/Matthias Schrader)

The German Hospital Federation has welcomed the new measures, but called it “difficult to comprehend” why the European Medicines Agency had not yet approved the first coronavirus vaccine. The UK, Canada and the United States have already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Hospitals in the hard-hit eastern region around Dresden have appealed for people to responsibly follow social distancing and mask-wearing, saying medical facilities were about to hit full capacity.

“Nurses and doctors are already at their physical and psychological limits,” the hospitals said in newspaper ads.

Three counties in Saxony, where Dresden is located, have reported rates of infection more than 10 times as high as the government’s target. The state has been a hotbed of protests against coronavirus restrictions.