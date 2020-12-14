London to move into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions, Hancock to announce

London to move into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions, Hancock to announce

People wearing face masks walk past the Bank of England and the Royal Exchange in London (PA)

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 15:56
David Hughes and Sam Blewett, PA

London will move into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as a result of soaring case rates.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out the move, which is also expected to apply to parts of Essex and Hertfordshire, in a Commons statement.

MPs briefed on the plans said a sharp rise in cases meant Mr Hancock was unable to wait until the scheduled review of England’s tiers on Wednesday.

One MP said they were told that cases are doubling every seven days in the capital.

Mr Hancock is expected to use his statement to outline the financial support available to the Tier 3 areas.

It follows warnings from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that Tier 3 restrictions – which will involve the closure of pubs and restaurants except for takeaway and delivery services – would have a “catastrophic” economic impact.

Read More

Two Russians jailed over Euro 2016 attack that left England fan disabled

More in this section

Iran Israel Iran’s president blames Israel for killing of nuclear scientist
Lebanon Silos Lebanon’s caretaker PM will not meet prosecutor in port blast probe
Virus Outbreak South Africa Eswatini’s prime minister dies with Covid-19 as virus surges in southern Africa
coronaviruspa-source#covid-19place: ukplace: east angliaplace: londonplace: south east
Euro 2016 soccer tournament

Two Russians jailed over Euro 2016 attack that left England fan disabled

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 12, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 18
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices