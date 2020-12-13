Three killed in bomb and gun attacks in Kabul

Separate bomb and gun attacks left at least three dead in Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday, local police said, a day after a barrage of mortar shells shook the city.

A sticky bomb attached to an armoured vehicle in northern Kabul killed two people, and injured at least two others, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

No further details were immediately available.

Mr Faramarz also said an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul.

The prosecutor was on his way to his office when he was attacked in the Kart-e Now neighbourhood, the police spokesman said.

No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Afghan workers clean away the remains of a vehicle after a bomb blast in Kabul (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The so-called Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on the capital in recent months, including horrific attacks on educational institutions that killed as many as 50 people, most of them students.

Sunday’s attacks happened a day after IS militants hit the capital with a barrage of mortar shells, killing at least one civilian and injuring a second, amid a countrywide surge in violence.

The extremist group claimed responsibility on its affiliated Amaq News site, saying it fired 10 Katyusha rockets toward the capital’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Three shells hit the airport, while the other rounds landed in residential areas of the city, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months despite Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meeting in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

The Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in IS strongholds in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against Afghan government forces.

An Afghan boy holds the remains of a vehicle after mortar shells were fired at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport (Rahmat Gul/AP)

In southern Kandahar province on Sunday, the Taliban claimed an air strike by government forces killed at least 13 civilians in the Arghandab district.

A spokesman for the provincial governor, Bahir Ahmadi, denied that government forces were behind the explosion, but claimed that seven civilians were killed when Taliban fighters accidentally let a bomb go off in the area on Saturday night.

The area of the blast in Kandahar is remote and difficult to reach, and Taliban and government accounts of the civilian deaths could not immediately be confirmed.

A US-based institute warned last week that there had been a dramatic increase in air strikes carried out by Afghan government forces between July and September this year, leading to a sharp rise in civilian casualties.

The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs, a research centre at Brown University, said in its report that 70 Afghan civilians were killed in the third quarter of this year, compared with 86 killed in the first six months of 2020.

In its report, the institute also said that, from 2017 to 2019, civilian deaths due to US and allied forces air strikes in Afghanistan dramatically increased.

In 2019, air strikes killed 700 civilians – more than in any other year since the beginning of the war in 2001 and 2002.