Dozens arrested in Paris protest against new security law

A riot police officer detain a protester during the demonstration in Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)
Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 16:13
Associated Press Reporter

Police in Paris have arrested dozens of people during a tense and ill-tempered demonstration against a proposed security law.

Officers targeted protesters they suspected might gather in violent groups, like those who vandalised shops and vehicles at previous demonstrations.

The interior minister said 81 people had been arrested on Saturday.

The proposed new law has sparked successive weekends of protests (Lewis Joly/AP)

Riot police escorted the march through the streets of the French capital.

The proposed security law has been met by successive weekends of protests.

The most contested measure in the new law could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police.

Riot police officers escorted the protest through Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it.

Critics fear the law could erode media freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality.

