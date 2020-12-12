Overkill: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

Overkill: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China
A drone equipped with a flamethrower burns a wasp nest at a village in China (Blue Sky Rescue/AP)
Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 08:11
AP Reporters

A drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests in a central China village.

Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and rescue and other emergency work, has teamed up with residents in Zhong county near the city of Chongqing.

They raised 80,000 yuan (£9,200) to buy a drone and equip it with a petrol tank and an arm-length nozzle.

The drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower (Blue Sky Rescue/AP)

Videos released by Blue Sky show a recent mission by the drone where it hovered over a hive as large as a suitcase before swooping down and spitting out bursts of fire.

“The burning ashes of the wasp’s nest gradually peeled off and fell, and the surrounding residents applauded and praised the rescue team,” an article on a local news app run by state-owned Chongqing TV said.

Blue Sky said it has destroyed 11 hives so far with more than 100 to go.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Trump Vaccine Trump unbending in ignoring virus toll
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Vaccine US allows emergency Covid vaccine after White House pressure on FDA
Federal Executions US executes Louisiana truck driver who killed daughter
waspspa-sourceplace: international
UAE Crown Prince visit to UK

Brexit talks enter final 48 hours as UK threatens to deploy no-deal gun boats

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 14
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices