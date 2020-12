The largest ever EuroMillions jackpot worth an estimated €200 million has been won by a French ticketholder in Friday night’s draw.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 13, 24 and 41.

The Lucky Stars were 3 and 12.

The biggest prize won by an Irish player came after the player matched four numbers and two lucky stars.

The lucky player won €1,655.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw.