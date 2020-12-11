Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under security law

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under security law
Jimmy Lai has been charged under Hong Kong’s security law (Kin Cheung/AP)
Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 05:59
Zen Soo, Associated Press

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city’s national security law, amid a widening crackdown on dissent, according to local media reports.

Mr Lai, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local broadcaster TVB reported on Friday.

He is the most high-profile person to be charged under the law since it was implemented in June.

Jimmy Lai  was charged for fraud over accusations that he, along with two executives of Next Digital, violated lease terms for Next Digital office space. (Kin Cheung/AP)

Police said in a statement that they arrested a 73-year-old man under the national security law, but did not name him.

Mr Lai was arrested under the national security law in August.

He and two executives of Next Digital, the company that operates the Apple Daily newspaper, were later charged for fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms for Next Digital office space.

He was denied bail earlier this month.

