Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

Time magazine has selected incoming US leaders Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as its 2020 Person of the Year.

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Mr Biden and Ms Harris won the honour for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world”.

Felsenthal said: “Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President.”

Time’s other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.

Also on Thursday, Time named the Korean boy band BTS its Entertainer of the Year and named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James its Athlete of the Year.