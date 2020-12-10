US panel recommends approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

US panel recommends approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine
Documents created by Pfizer for the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration advisory pane (Jon Elswick/AP)
Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 22:47
Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone, Associated Press

A US government advisory panel has endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in a major step towards a massive vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation issued on Thursday by its expert advisers.

The advisory group, in a 17-4 vote with one abstention, concluded that the vaccine appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people aged 16 and older.

(PA Graphics)

A final FDA decision is expected within days.

Millions of shots would then be shipped to begin vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents.

Widespread access to the general public is not expected until the spring.

More in this section

Graffiti artwork - Bristol Banksy confirms mural of sneezing pensioner is his work
Royal Tour of Australia - Day Five What will the UK-EU relationship be like if it follows the Australia model?
Financial Markets Wall Street Airbnb Airbnb shares soar on US stock market debut
vaccinepa-sourceplace: international
Albania Protest

Clashes break out in Albania over police shooting of 25-year-old man

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 14
  • 28
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices