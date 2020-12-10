US panel recommends approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

A US government advisory panel has endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in a major step towards a massive vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation issued on Thursday by its expert advisers.

The advisory group, in a 17-4 vote with one abstention, concluded that the vaccine appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people aged 16 and older.

(PA Graphics)

A final FDA decision is expected within days.

Millions of shots would then be shipped to begin vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents.

Widespread access to the general public is not expected until the spring.