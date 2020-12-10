Islamic State claims responsibility for murder of female reporter in Afghanistan

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a female TV journalist in Afghanistan.

Two attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house in Nangarhar province earlier in the day, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor.

Ms Maiwand’s driver was also killed in the shooting, he added.

Afghan interior ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian, said police immediately arrested both attackers, adding that they have confessed their crimes.

Relatives carry the body of journalist Malala Maiwand (AP)

The SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks militant messaging online, said Islamic State issued its claim of responsibility in a “communique” posted on the internet.

Nangarhar province is where the Islamic State affiliate first emerged about five years ago and where it is now headquartered. Islamic State has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, who also operate in the area, are holding peace talks with government representatives. Negotiations are under way in Qatar.

In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Ms Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

Two Afghan journalists were killed in separate bombings in Afghanistan last month. The international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.