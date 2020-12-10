Gunmen kill female TV presenter in Afghanistan

Afghans pray for TV presenter Malala Maiwand during her funeral ceremony in Jalalabad (AP)
Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 11:54
Associated Press Reporter

Gunmen have shot and killed a female TV presenter in eastern Afghanistan.

The attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house in the eastern Nangarhar province, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor.

No-one has claimed responsibility, but an Islamic State affiliate has its headquarters in eastern Afghanistan and has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan. The Taliban also operates in the area.

In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Ms Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

Two Afghan journalists were killed in separate bombings in Afghanistan last month. The international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.

