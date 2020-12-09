Large gaps remain between UK and EU after talks in Brussels, No 10 says

In a statement following a three-hour long dinner in Brussels, a senior Number 10 source said it was “unclear” whether the differences between the two sides could be bridged.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels for a dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Aaron Chown/PA)

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 22:42
Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor, in Brussels

Large gaps remain between the UK and European Union in reaching a Brexit deal, Downing Street has said following crunch talks between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen.

The British Prime Minister and European Commission president agreed that a “firm decision” about the future of the negotiations should be made by Sunday.

They said: “The PM and VDL had a frank discussion about the significant obstacles which remain in the negotiations.

“Very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged.

“The PM and VDL agreed to further discussions over the next few days between their negotiating teams.

“The PM does not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested. The PM and VDL agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks.”

Mrs von der Leyen said the negotiating teams should “immediately reconvene” to try to resolve the “essential issues” but stressed that the positions remained “far apart”.

She said in a statement: “We had a lively and interesting discussion on the state of play across the list of outstanding issues.

“We gained a clear understanding of each other’s positions. They remain far apart.

“We agreed that the teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these essential issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend.”

It was hoped that progress at a political level between Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen could pave the way for more talks between the chief negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier.

But the statements from both sides suggested that while further discussions would be held, substantial movement on the key issues had not been made.

Mr Johnson arrived at The Berlaymont building in Brussels at around 7pm UK time on Wednesday for discussions over dinner, at which fish featured heavily on the menu.

Negotiations have faltered on the issues of fishing rights, the “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies, and the way that any deal would be governed.

