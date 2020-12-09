European Medicines Agency subject of cyber-attack

The European Medicines Agency is the EU's lead authority for evaluating products like the Covid-19 vaccines.
European Medicines Agency subject of cyber-attack

The European Medicines Agency said it cannot provide additional details while the investigation is ongoing but that further information would be made available "in due course".

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 17:24
Michelle McGlynn

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been the subject of a cyber-attack.

In a statement, it says a full investigation has been launched in close co-operation with law enforcement and other relevant entities.

The EMA said it cannot provide additional details while the investigation is ongoing but that further information would be made available "in due course".

The EMA is the EU's lead authority for evaluating products like the Covid-19 vaccines.

The agency must OK the Covid-19 vaccine before it can be generally administered in Ireland.

It has indicated that a decision will be made on the Pfizer vaccine by December 29 at the latest.

The agency also said earlier this month that it could decide as early as January 12 whether to approve an experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.

Read More

Christmas spike in Covid-19 cases ‘inevitable’

More in this section

Boeing Planes Boeing 737 Max back in the air for first time after crashes
Trump Trump moves on to new case before Supreme Court challenging election results
Crypt at 1,400-year-old cathedral turned into Covid-19 testing centre Crypt at 1,400-year-old cathedral turned into Covid-19 testing centre
#covid-19
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 8, 2020

Canada’s health regulator approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 5, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 20
  • 43
  • 44
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices