European Medicines Agency subject of cyber-attack

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been the subject of a cyber-attack.

In a statement, it says a full investigation has been launched in close co-operation with law enforcement and other relevant entities.

The EMA said it cannot provide additional details while the investigation is ongoing but that further information would be made available "in due course".

The EMA is the EU's lead authority for evaluating products like the Covid-19 vaccines.

The agency must OK the Covid-19 vaccine before it can be generally administered in Ireland.

It has indicated that a decision will be made on the Pfizer vaccine by December 29 at the latest.

The agency also said earlier this month that it could decide as early as January 12 whether to approve an experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.