Ethiopian forces shoot at and detain UN staff in Tigray
Tigranyan men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, watch the news on a television, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 15:32
Cara Anna, Associated Press

Ethiopia’s government says its security forces have shot at and detained United Nations staff as they tried to reach part of the embattled Tigray region.

Senior official Redwan Hussein told reporters that the UN employees were to blame because they “broke” two checkpoints to go to areas where “they were not supposed to go”.

He said the staff have since been released.

The shooting occurred amid soaring frustration among humanitarians as aid is still not freely reaching the Tigray region, more than a week after the UN and Ethiopia’s government signed a deal for access.

Ethiopia’s government is making it clear it intends to manage the process, but the UN has sought unfettered and neutral access.

The government late last month declared victory in the conflict in the region against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The government says the fighting has stopped, but the TPLF has said it continues.

militarypa-sourceplace: international
