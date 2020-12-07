Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will meet to try to break Brexit deadlock

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen look set to meet in person this week in a bid to break the stalemate in post-Brexit trade deal talks.

The British Prime Minister and Mrs von der Leyen spoke on the telephone on Monday evening, and agreed to ask their chief negotiators to prepare an overview of the “remaining differences”.

The leaders will then discuss them in person in a physical meeting in Brussels “in the coming days”.

In a joint statement, they said: “As agreed on Saturday, we took stock today of the ongoing negotiations.

“We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there, due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries.

“We asked our chief negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.”