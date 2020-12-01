Missing sailor rescued clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off coastline

Picture: @USCGSoutheast

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 15:13
Megan Baynes, PA

A missing Florida sailor was rescued after he was found clinging to his capsized boat 86 miles off the coastline.

Stuart Bee, 62, had been at sea for almost 48 hours when he was spotted by crew members aboard the 225ft container ship Angeles and rescued just before midday on Sunday.

He had departed Cape Marina on the Friday aboard his 32ft vessel Sea Ray, but did not return.

Mr Bee was later reported missing to the coastguard.

Pictures shared on social media show Mr Bee climbing aboard the container ship after he was discovered at sea off Port Canaveral, with his boat almost totally submerged.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef told local news: “It’s an amazing story. We’re just very thankful for the motor vessel Angeles and their entire crew for keeping a sharp lookout.

“And we’re just very thankful, especially during this holiday season, that we can bring this man home to his family.”

Mr Bee’s boat started taking on water overnight on Saturday. He managed to escape the vessel and was able to hang on to the bow until he was located.

