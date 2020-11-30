Arizona certifies Biden’s election victory over Trump

Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic secretary of state Katie Hobbs and Republican governor Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Mr Trump were arguing without evidence to nine Republican legislators that the election was marred by fraud.

Mr Ducey said: “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Today, we signed the canvass for the 2020 election in Arizona. I’m grateful to the voters, the county election offices, the county recorders’ offices, & the poll workers across the state for their dedication to the success of our election system. @SecretaryHobbs @GeneralBrnovich pic.twitter.com/vdjhuQosZd — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 30, 2020

Mr Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes.

He is just the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the US Senate, formalising his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain.

Mr Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.