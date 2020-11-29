Hong Kong to close schools amid virus surge

Hong Kong to close schools amid virus surge
Hong Kong has seen a rise in Covid cases (Vincent Yu/AP)
Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 10:11
Associated Press reporters

Hong Kong has reported 115 new coronavirus infections, the first time it has seen cases reach triple digits since August 2.

The government has also announced that classes at kindergarten, primary and secondary schools will be closed for the rest of the year in light of the worsening coronavirus situation in the city.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 115 infections reported on Sunday, 24 were untraceable. Another 62 were linked to recent outbreaks in dance studios across the city, taking the total number of infections in that cluster to 479, health officials said.

Employees and recent guests at three restaurants in the city have also been ordered to undergo compulsory testing after multiple positive cases had been linked to the venues.

Hong Kong has reported 6,239 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, with 109 deaths.

More in this section

Iran Nuclear Iran newspaper urges strike on Haifa if Israel killed scientist
Sudan Ethiopia US reports explosions in Eritrea’s capital
Italy Sardinia Mudslide Mudslides cover streets of Italian town
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international
Czech Republic Virus Outbreak

In Pictures: Pandemic puts paid to Christmas markets around Europe

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 16
  • 18
  • 45
  • 47
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices