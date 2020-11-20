G20: Boris Johnson urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis

Saudi Arabia are hosting the event. 
G20: Boris Johnson urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis

Boris Johnson will attend two G20 events remotely from Downing Street over the weekend. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 22:46
PA Reporter

Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisis and defeat the coronavirus pandemic in a message to the G20 summit.

Due to Covid-19, key players on the world stage are meeting virtually for the event, being hosted this weekend by Saudi Arabia.

In a video statement ahead of the summit, the UK Prime Minister notes that in March the G20 committed to do what was necessary to protect lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

“As we meet this weekend, we must hold ourselves to account for that promise,” he says.

“If we harness the collective ingenuity and resources of the G20, we can chart a path out of the pandemic and build a better, greener future.

“Ahead of next month’s Climate Ambition Summit, I’m calling on my fellow leaders at the G20 to make bold pledges and harness our collective ingenuity and resources – to defeat the pandemic and protect our planet and our future for generations.”

Mr Johnson will attend two G20 events remotely from Downing Street over the weekend.

