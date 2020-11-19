What a hoot! Tiny owl rescued from giant Christmas tree

The saw-whet owl found in the Christmas tree (Lindsay Possumato/Ravensbeard Wildlife Center via AP)
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 08:14
Associated Press Reporter

A tiny owl has enjoyed a lucky escape after he was discovered by a worker helping to prepare the giant Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree in New York.

The bird, now named Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday dehydrated and hungry but otherwise unharmed, said Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Centre where the bird was taken.

Ms Kalish said the bird is an adult male Saw-whet owl, one of the tiniest of the species. It was taken to a vet on Wednesday and got a clean bill of health.

The owl will be released into the wild this weekend (Lindsay Possumato/Ravensbeard Wildlife Center via AP))

“He’s had a buffet of all-you-can-eat mice, so he’s ready to go,” she said.

She said the plan was to release the owl back into the wild this weekend.

The tree, a 75ft Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, in the central part of the state.

The tree is put in place and then decorated over some weeks before being lit for the public in early December.

