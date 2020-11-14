Nicaragua and Honduras face fresh tropical storm threat

Nicaragua and Honduras face fresh tropical storm threat
An early image of a tropical wave which became becoming Tropical Storm Iota (NOAA/AP)
Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 21:42
Curt Anderson and Freida Frisaro, AP

Tropical Storm Iota is brewing in the Caribbean Sea, threatening a second tropical strike for Nicaragua and Honduras after their recent battering from the Category 4 Hurricane Eta.

The US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said Iota could bring dangerous winds, storm surge and as much as 30in of rainfall to the two Central American countries, approaching their coasts as early as Monday.

The storm was located on Saturday afternoon about 375 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Iota is moving to the west-south-west at 7mph.

The Caribbean island of Providencia is under a hurricane warning, with parts of Nicaragua and Honduras were under hurricane watches.

Iota could wreak more havoc in a region where people are still grappling with the aftermath of Eta.

That system hit Nicaragua last week as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people as torrential rains brought flash floods and landslides to parts of Central America and Mexico.

A pregnant woman is carried out of an area flooded by water brought by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras (AP)

It then meandered across Cuba, the Florida Keys and around the Gulf of Mexico before slogging ashore again near Cedar Key, Florida, and dashing across Florida and the Carolinas.

Iota is already a record-setting system, being the 30th named storm of this year’s extraordinarily busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Such activity has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

Eta was the 28th named storm of this year’s hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

Theta, the 29th, is weakening over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become a remnant low by Sunday morning, forecasters said.

More in this section

2020 Election Protests Washington Thousands rally behind Trump after spurious ‘stolen election’ claims
Coronavirus - Tue Nov 10, 2020 Number 10 turmoil sees jockeying for position at centre of power
2020 Election Protests Washington Trump delights protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by
iotapa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak Romania Hospital Fire

10 die after fire hits Covid-19 intensive care unit in Romania

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 14, 2020

  • 2
  • 14
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices