Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House Picture: Evan Vucci/AP

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 22:40
Associated Press Reporter

Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White House next year in his first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US presidential election.

Mr Trump said that he refuses to have another lockdown despite coronavirus cases surging across the country, but suggested one could happen should he lose his legal challenges to overcome his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

In comments at the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump repeated his long-held argument that government restrictions meant to stem the virus cause more problems than they solve.

But Mr Trump, who has refused to concede his election loss, made clear that the decision might not be up to him.

President-elect Joe Biden has encouraged Amercians to wear masks (Alex Brandon/AP)

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown,” he said. 

“Hopefully whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”

Mr Biden has not said whether he would order a lockdown, but in the week since he won the election the Democrat has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear a mask and view the coronavirus as a threat that has no regard for political ideology.

electiontrumppa-sourceplace: international
