Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of US presidential vote in the state

Joe Biden was leading in Georgia (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 16:11
AP Reporters

An audit of US presidential election results in Georgia will trigger a full hand recount, state officials have announced.

Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference on Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until November 20.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Mr Raffensperger said.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes in the state.

