Long-standing Palestinian spokesman Saeb Erekat dies aged 65
Saeb Erekat (AP)
Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 09:40
AP Reporters

Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, has died weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. He was 65.

The US-educated Mr Erekat was involved in nearly every round of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians going back to the landmark Madrid conference in 1991, when he famously showed up draped in a black-and-white chequered keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

Over the next few decades, Mr Erekat was a constant presence in Western media, where he tirelessly advocated for a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel for the failure to reach an agreement.

Mr Erekat, pictured with then-US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice in 2006 (AP)

Mr Erekat’s Fatah party announced his death in a statement.

A relative and a Palestinian official later confirmed the news.

Mr Erekat is survived by his wife, two sons, twin daughters and eight grandchildren.

