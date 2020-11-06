Evacuations under way as activity increases at Indonesian volcano

Evacuations under way as activity increases at Indonesian volcano

A farmer walks on his field as Mount Merapi is seen in the background Picture: Slamet Riyadi/AP

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 11:24
Associated Press Reporter

Indonesian authorities began evacuating people living on the volatile Mount Merapi volcano’s fertile slopes on Friday following an increase in volcanic activity.

The head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre, Hanik Humaida, warned that Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, could erupt at any time, possibly sending hot gas clouds down its slopes up to three miles.

Edy Susanto, a local disaster mitigation agency official, said about 300 people from two villages, mostly the elderly, pregnant women and children, were taken to emergency shelters in Central Java’s Magelang district.

Mr Susanto said emergency measures to evacuate people living within 3.7 miles of the crater’s mouth were being prepared as local administrations in Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces closely monitor the situation.

A woman carrying her child climbs onto the back of a lorry as they are evacuated from their homes (Taufiq Rozzaq/AP)

Read More

Indonesia raises danger level for volcano on island of Java

On Thursday, Indonesia’s geological agency raised Merapi’s alert level to the second-highest level after sensors picked up increased activity.

The 9,737-foot mountain is about 18 miles from the Yogyakarta city centre.

About a quarter million people live within a six-mile radius of the volcano.

Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a column as high as 3.7 miles into the sky in June, but no casualties were reported.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes.

Read More

Tanzanian president begins second term after disputed election

More in this section

China Hong Kong Carrie Lam says next US president should not meddle in Hong Kong affairs
Election 2020 Biden Joe Biden now leading Donald Trump in Georgia
Virus Outbreak France Famous Paris book store ‘overwhelmed’ after appeal for help
volcanopa-sourceplace: international
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones joins armed protest in US amid Donald Trump’s ‘stolen election’ claim

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones joins armed protest in US amid Donald Trump’s ‘stolen election’ claim

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

  • 4
  • 20
  • 30
  • 31
  • 34
  • 38
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices