Alexei Navalny’s Moscow offices raided while he recovers abroad from poisoning

Alexei Navalny’s Moscow offices raided while he recovers abroad from poisoning
Security officers standing guard at the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 17:54
Associated Press Reporter

Russian bailiffs raided the offices of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s organisation while the politician is still recovering in Germany from a nearly fatal poisoning.

Mr Navalny’s associates linked the move in Moscow to a court ruling that obliged his Anti-Corruption Foundation to pay damages to a school catering company reportedly linked to a tycoon with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Mr Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator and Mr Putin’s most visible and determined opponent, fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown to Germany two days later.

He is still recovering there.

Employees of the Alexei Navalny’s Foundation For Fighting Corruption office sit on the floor as security officers stand guard (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Tests conducted at labs designated by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that the poison used on Mr Navalny was a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Mr Navalny asserted that his poisoning only could have been ordered by spymasters who would not have made such decisions without Mr Putin’s personal involvement – claims the Kremlin has vehemently rejected.

The Russian hospital that first treated Mr Navalny said it found no evidence he was poisoned.

Russian authorities have said they conducted a preliminary investigation but argued that they needed proof of poisoning to launch a full-fledged criminal inquiry and lamented Germany’s refusal to share the materials.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak France Paris hospitals near capacity after upsurge in coronavirus cases
Black Lives Matter protests Police in George Floyd case to face trial together in Minneapolis
Tanzania Election Tanzanian president begins second term after disputed election
navalnypa-sourceplace: international
Election 2020 Biden

Joe Biden’s team hails ‘positive story’ but urges supporters to ‘stay patient’

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

  • 4
  • 20
  • 30
  • 31
  • 34
  • 38
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices