Donald Trump braves the cold in first of 10 rallies in last 48 hours of campaign

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park (Evan Vucci/AP)

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 18:00
Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has braved a stiff wind as he began a hectic last 48 hours of campaigning, with the first of 10 rallies in two days.

The president made light of the inclement weather as he rallied thousands of supporters in Michigan.

Mr Trump took the stage on Sunday in Washington Township and told the crowd: “It’s freezing out here.”

The president is aiming to run up support in the whiter, more rural parts of Michigan as Democrat Joe Biden was in the state on Saturday with former President Barack Obama in a bid to increase turnout among black voters.

Mr Trump expressed confidence and said of Mr Biden: “I don’t think he knows he’s losing.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives for a campaign rally (Evan Vucci/AP)

It is the first stop of Mr Trump’s final blitz of 10 rallies in the final 48 hours of the campaign.

On Sunday, he is also visiting Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Family Notices