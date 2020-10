French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.

With over 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight Covid-19.

“(France has been) overpowered by a second wave,” Mr Macron said in a national televised address on Wednesday.

The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown on Thursday.