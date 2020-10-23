Rod Stewart assault case unlikely to go to trial, US court told

Rod Stewart assault case unlikely to go to trial, US court told

Sir Rod Stewart’s assault case in Florida is unlikely to go to trial, a US court has heard (Simon Cooper/PA)

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 16:51
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rod Stewart’s assault case in Florida is unlikely to go to trial, a US court has heard.

The 75-year-old chart-topping rocker and his son Sean, 40, have been charged with simple battery following an alleged incident involving security guard Jesse Dixon at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Guy Fronstin, representing both Mr Stewart and his son, told a brief Zoom hearing on Friday that he has been in touch with prosecutors and the case is likely to be resolved before it reaches the trial stage.

Sir Rod Stewart has denied a charge of simple battery following an incident in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year’s Eve (Ian Rutherford/PA)

He said: “We have been in communication with the state. We are asking for one more rollover for pre-trial.

“All indications are this is going to resolve without a trial but there’s still some work to be done on it.”

Judge August Bonavita, who was wearing a mask, set the next pre-trial hearing for December 4. Neither Mr Stewart nor his son were on the Zoom call.

A previous hearing was told that the defence team is trying to locate a video in relation to the case.

The singer and his son were charged following an alleged altercation with a guard at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Dixon alleges Rod and Sean were part of a group that objected to being denied entry to a private party in a children’s area.

Sean is alleged to have got “nose to nose” with Mr Dixon, while Rod is accused of punching him in the ribs.

Rod Stewart has been married to model Penny Lancaster, 49, since 2007.

