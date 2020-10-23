Mercedes-maker Daimler see profits rebound after lockdowns

Mercedes-maker Daimler see profits rebound after lockdowns
Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has reported third-quarter earnings (AP)
Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 08:32
Associated Press Reporter

Daimler has seen profit rebound in the third quarter as the company, which makes Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and Freightliner trucks, clamped down on costs, and sales recovered after the coronavirus lockdowns of earlier in the year.

Highly profitable cars such as the GLE and GLS sport-utility vehicles boosted earnings, as did the economic recovery in China, said CFO Harald Wilhelm.

The existing version of the S-Class luxury sedan also did well, even though it is being replaced by a new model, Mr Wilhelm said.

The company said it was raising its outlook for the year. It now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus pandemic. Previously it said it expected to make a profit below last year’s total.

Daimler makes Mercedes cars (AP)

Quarterly net profit rose to 2.16 billion euros (£1.95 billion), up 19% on the same quarter a year ago — and improving on a net loss of 1.9 billion euros (£1.7 billion) from the second quarter during the worst of the lockdown.

Sales revenue fell 7% to 40.28 billion euros (£36 billion).

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Germany Germany’s daily coronavirus count remains near record high
Election 2020 Foreign Policy Key moments: Policy over petulance in final US presidential debate
Election 2020 Debate Trump: I’m the least racist person in the room
daimlerdigitalpa-sourceplace: international

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 14
  • 20
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices