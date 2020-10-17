Second Trump golf course approved for Scotland 

Donald Trump’s second course will be adjacent to the Menie Estate. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 21:36
Emma O'Neill, PA Scotland

US President Donald Trump’s company is to build a second golf course in Aberdeenshire in Scotland. 

Plans for a new 18-hole golf course were approved by Aberdeenshire council on Friday, despite local objections.

The course is to be named MacLeod after Mr Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod and will be built adjacent to the current course on his Menie Estate.

The area of land had already been marked in the local development plan for two 18-hole golf courses, a resort hotel (450 rooms) with conference centre and spa; 36 “golf villas” and 950 holiday apartments in four blocks; up to 500 houses and community facilities.

The course will share the golf house and related facilities currently serving the Menie course and will provide an additional 141 parking spaces.

However, many locals objected to the application, citing loss of public space and the impact it would have on water supply, private roads and nearby estates.

Sam Lowit, Morningside Avenue, Aberdeen, said: “It is clear that the existing underperforming development is not of benefit to this area, with low attendance figures and ongoing financial losses.

“There is therefore no valid reason to extend or increase this situation and refusal of this application is the only viable route for the local authority to take in this case.”

Sepa, the Scottish Environment Protective Agency, also objected to the application, saying the water management plan was inadequate and the environmental management plan was not appropriate.

Aberdeenshire council have been reached for comment.

