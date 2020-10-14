Medical detection dogs trained to sniff Covid-19

Sniffer dogs are being readied to pick out passengers infected with Covid-19 at Bahrain’s ports.

Footage released by the country’s Interior Ministry shows the specially selected police dogs undergoing training, sniffing a number of samples and sitting next to the one which is positive.

Trained dogs can sniff out airborne chemicals produced by a disease, and already investigate samples to find the odour of cancer, malaria, Parkinson’s and other illnesses.

Such techniques are already being used to detect Covid in some countries, including Finland, where dogs have been deployed at Helsinki Airport.

A dog sniffing for Covid-19 (Bahrain Interior Ministry/PA)

Bahrain is operating a strict testing regime for arrivals at the country’s borders.

Dogs are to be used on a trial basis in the country to test the effectiveness of the method.