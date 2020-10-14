Medical detection dogs trained to sniff Covid-19

Medical detection dogs trained to sniff Covid-19
A dog sniffing for Covid-19 (Bahrain Interior Ministry/PA)
Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 11:41
Alistair Mason, PA

Sniffer dogs are being readied to pick out passengers infected with Covid-19 at Bahrain’s ports.

Footage released by the country’s Interior Ministry shows the specially selected police dogs undergoing training, sniffing a number of samples and sitting next to the one which is positive.

Trained dogs can sniff out airborne chemicals produced by a disease, and already investigate samples to find the odour of cancer, malaria, Parkinson’s and other illnesses.

Such techniques are already being used to detect Covid in some countries, including Finland, where dogs have been deployed at Helsinki Airport.

A dog sniffing for Covid-19 (Bahrain Interior Ministry/PA)

Bahrain is operating a strict testing regime for arrivals at the country’s borders.

Dogs are to be used on a trial basis in the country to test the effectiveness of the method.

Read More

Irish scientists develop test that predicts which Covid-19 patients develop severe infection

More in this section

India Flooding At least 15 die as flooding ravages southern Indian state
Coronavirus - Tue Apr 14, 2020 Circuit-breaker would hit UK economy with Britain at ‘critical juncture’ – OECD
Vatican Scandal Woman held on international arrest warrant in Vatican ‘corruption’ probe
coronavirusdogspa-source#covid-19place: uk

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 10, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 22
  • 28
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices