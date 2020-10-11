Freddie Flintoff tackles Wall of Death on Top Gear

Freddie Flintoff wrestles with an insurance write-off Maserati on the Wall of Death in a new clip from the upcoming episode of Top Gear.

The TV star attempts circuits on the vertical face of the wall at Alexandra Palace, north London.

In the episode, Flintoff and co-hosts Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are convinced they have found a way of landing cheap performance cars, each buying a written-off model for less than £6,000.

After a trio of challenges at the Top Gear Test Track – including an inaugural game of Car Park Musical Chairs, where they meet Britain’s most reckless drivers, the Stig’s Teenage Cousins – the presenters are ordered to make their cars road legal and report to Alexandra Palace, where the Top Gear producers have constructed a huge Wall of Death.

As Flintoff begins the challenge, Harris says: “I think he has the worst vehicle for this by a mile.

“I’m worried what it’s going to do on the top banking at sustained speed.”

The Wall Of Death (BBC Studios/PA)

McGuinness adds: “I’ve got everything crossed nothing goes wrong with it but it’s just not a good look.”

As Flintoff sets of and gains height and speed, he says: “It’s a completely different experience, I can feel the weight of the car, it just wants to come down the wall.”

The episode also features McGuinness’s crash behind the wheel of a red Lamborghini Diablo.

Paddy McGuinness (BBC Studios/PA)

The TV star made headlines in June when he lost control and skidded on oil on a wet road.

The crash happened while the trio were celebrating the 200mph Club when a handful of supercars exceeded 200mph in the 1980s and 90s.

The presenters each chose a car from that era – Harris a Ferrari F40, Flintoff a XJ220 and McGuinness the Diablo.

Top Gear is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Sunday nights.