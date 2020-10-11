Freddie Flintoff tackles Wall of Death on Top Gear

Freddie Flintoff wrestles with an insurance write-off Maserati on the Wall of Death in a new clip from the upcoming episode of
The TV star attempts circuits on the vertical face of the wall at Alexandra Palace, north London.
In the episode, Flintoff and co-hosts Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are convinced they have found a way of landing cheap performance cars, each buying a written-off model for less than £6,000.
After a trio of challenges at theTest Track – including an inaugural game of Car Park Musical Chairs, where they meet Britain’s most reckless drivers, the Stig’s Teenage Cousins – the presenters are ordered to make their cars road legal and report to Alexandra Palace, where the producers have constructed a huge Wall of Death.
As Flintoff begins the challenge, Harris says: “I think he has the worst vehicle for this by a mile.
“I’m worried what it’s going to do on the top banking at sustained speed.”
McGuinness adds: “I’ve got everything crossed nothing goes wrong with it but it’s just not a good look.”
As Flintoff sets of and gains height and speed, he says: “It’s a completely different experience, I can feel the weight of the car, it just wants to come down the wall.”
The episode also features McGuinness’s crash behind the wheel of a red Lamborghini Diablo.
The TV star made headlines in June when he lost control and skidded on oil on a wet road.
The crash happened while the trio were celebrating the 200mph Club when a handful of supercars exceeded 200mph in the 1980s and 90s.
The presenters each chose a car from that era – Harris a Ferrari F40, Flintoff a XJ220 and McGuinness the Diablo.
is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Sunday nights.