Second Trump-Biden debate to be held virtually

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the first presidential debate
Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 11:54
Zeke Miller, Associated Press

The second US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president’s diagnosis of Covid-19.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates debates made the announcement on Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami.

The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations”, while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Mr Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Mr Biden on stage in Miami, saying, “It will be great!”

Mr Biden, for his part, said he and Mr Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains Covid-19 positive.

Mr Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines”.

