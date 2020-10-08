Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence’s head during debate

Viewers of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris were distracted as a fly took centre stage in Utah.

A third participant swooped into the discussion and landed on Mr Pence’s head, staying there for a few minutes.

The fly did not budge as the current vice president answered questions about racial injustice and whether justice has been done in the death of Breonna Taylor.

'fly'#VPDebate — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020

Conversation about the fly briefly dominated corners of Twitter, where debate watchers discussed their distraction and inability to focus on the answers of Mr Pence and Ms Harris.

Some joked about the need to test the fly for the coronavirus, as it had skirted the plexiglass partitions separating the candidates and moderator.

Wednesday night’s intruder was not the first to take centre stage at an election year debate.

In 2016, a fly briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s eyes during a town hall-style debate with now-President Donald Trump.