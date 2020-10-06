Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City

Associated Press reporters

Two workers have been rescued after scaffolding collapsed in New York City on Monday morning.

The incident left the pair dangling from a high-rise building in Lower Manhattan, according to a report by WABC-TV.

The workers were wearing safety harnesses, and were pulled to safety through a window on the 20th floor.

The New York Fire Department said it was alerted to the collapse at around 9.10am by a number of 911 calls.

The window on the 20th floor was removed and the workers were successfully rescued in a co-ordinated effort by teams on the street and on a platform on the building.

