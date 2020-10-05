Donald Trump leaves hospital after treatment for Covid-19

Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19 for three days, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

A masked Mr Trump pumped his fist as he walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday evening towards a waiting SUV that carried him to the Marine One helicopter for the short flight back to the White House.

He said “Thank you very much” to the assembled reporters.

His doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, said the president would not be fully out of the woods for another week, but added that he had “met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria”.

Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The 74-year-old president is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for around-the-clock by a team of doctors and nurses.

Even before he walked out of the doors of the hospital, he tweeted that he would be back on the campaign trail soon.