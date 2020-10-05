Ursula von der Leyen in isolation after contact with Covid-19-infected person

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 07:35
Associated Press Reporter

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says she has placed herself in isolation after being in contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

In a message posted on Twitter, the head of the EU’s executive arm said she took part in a meeting last Tuesday that was attended by “a person who yesterday tested positive”.

She said she tested negative for the virus on Thursday and that she will undergo another test later on Monday.

Ms Von der Leyen said she will be in quarantine until Tuesday morning.

