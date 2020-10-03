Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

US President Trump is in “exceptionally good spirits”, fever-free and not having difficulty breathing, doctors treating him for Covid-19 at a military hospital have said.

Mr Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday, less than 24 hours after his diagnosis.

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre (Susan Walsh/AP)

A White House spokeswoman had stressed the hospital stay was “out of an abundance of caution” and that the 74-year-old would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.