Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

US President Trump is in “exceptionally good spirits”, fever-free and not having difficulty breathing, doctors treating him for Covid-19 at a military hospital have said.
Mr Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday, less than 24 hours after his diagnosis.
A White House spokeswoman had stressed the hospital stay was “out of an abundance of caution” and that the 74-year-old would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.